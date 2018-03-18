More Spectre + Meltdown Updates Heading Into Linux 4.16
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 18 March 2018 at 07:45 AM EDT. 5 Comments
Thomas Gleixner who has been wrangling all of the Spectre and Meltdown related patches for the Linux kernel tree has submitted another pull request of more changes to land for the Linux 4.16 cycle that is nearing the end of its development.

This latest batch of "x86/pti" updates for "melted spectrum updates" is relatively modest. Skylake C2 has been removed from the speculation control microcode blacklist, as a result of Intel's latest guidance. There is also more work around improving the CPU microcode loading process, preventing a possible CPU synchronization issue, fixing VM86 POPF emulation, an objtool update, and adding new CPU feature bits for indicating PCONFIG / Total Memory Encryption presence.

Overall, nothing too exciting but just more maintenance type work. The complete list of patches can be found via this pull request. I'll also be having some more Intel/AMD mitigation Linux benchmarks shortly on Phoronix.
