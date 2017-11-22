Linux 4.10 To Linux 4.15 Kernel Benchmarks
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon has been enjoying its time on Linux 4.15. In addition to the recent boot time tests and kernel power comparison, here are some raw performance benchmarks looking at the speed from Linux 4.10 through Linux 4.15 Git.

With this Broadwell-era Core i7 5600U laptop with 8GB RAM, HD Graphics, and 128GB SATA 3.0 SSD with Ubuntu 17.10 x86_64, the Linux 4.10 through 4.15 Git mainline kernels were benchmarked. Each one was tested "out of the box" and the kernel builds were obtained from the Ubuntu Mainline Kernel archive.

The I/O tests were arguably the most interesting from this kernel benchmarking on the Lenovo ThinkPad:

With SQLite the timings were within a few seconds of each other, but Linux 4.12 was noticeably quicker than the other kernel builds...

Random writes were also their highest on Linux 4.12. As shown in the system table, the EXT4 file-system was obviously maintained the same the entire time with the default mount options and using the CFQ I/O scheduler for this SSD-backed laptop.

Sequential writes also peaked with Linux 4.12.



Linux 4.12 was certainly interesting from an I/O perspective but no immediate recollection of what (temporary) change was responsible for this short-lived performance boost.

PostgreSQL also did the best on Linux 4.12.





With the Intel Broadwell graphics, Direct Rendering Manager updates from Linux 4.10 to 4.15 haven't had any real impact on this laptop's Linux gaming performance.








No real changes to report from the kernel's impact on the CPU benchmarks for these six latest Linux kernel series.

All the test data via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
