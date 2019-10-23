Purism Provides Update On Librem 5 Shipping, Known Issues
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 23 October 2019 at 03:48 PM EDT. 5 Comments
HARDWARE --
Following the closure of Librem 5 initial "Aspen" batch shipping window and it coming out that the devices were just sent to employees/insiders, Purism has now provided more information on the shipping windows ahead and known issues.

Todd Weaver acknowledged in a post today that this first batch of Librem 5 "Aspen" phones have known issues with thermal throttling, unoptimal antenna routing, and poor CPU placement for thermal dissipation. There was no comment on the battery performance yet.

They have delayed the opening of the Librem 5 "Birch" shipping window from 29 October to 15 November. For this next batch they are said to have corrected the antenna problem but there still is poor thermal throttling and inadequate thermal dissipation. For the thermal throttling they plan to address that with a kernel update, presumably by tweaking the CPU frequency scaling behavior. Granted, if they are too aggressive in their down-clocking that can lead to lower performance for this already lower-spec'ed phone.

As for the CPU placement leading to thermal dissipation issues, obviously, that is no easy fix but involves relocating the SoC on the PCB. For changing the board design to improve the CPU thermal dissipation they plan to have that done for their fourth batch, "Dogwood", which will be shipping in 2020. With the relocated SoC they plan to have the aluminum chassis act as the heatsink to ensure no thermal issues. Their previous communications put Dogwood as shipping through Q1.

Following Dogwood is when they hope to get to their mass production "Evergreen" batch. If that is met on-time, Evergreen will ship in Q2'2020.

More details via this blog post.
5 Comments
Related News
Libre RISC-V Open-Source Effort Now Looking At POWER Instead Of RISC-V
An Interview With Zlatan Todoric, Open-Source Developer & Former Purism CTO
MSM+Freedreno Driver Stack Adding Support For The Adreno 510 GPU
Cascade Lake vs. Rome With MrBayes, dav1d 0.5, OSPray, SVT-VP9, OIDn + Other Benchmarks
Pensando Systems Exits Stealth Mode With Plans To Take On Amazon AWS
Purism Shares More Photos Of Initial Librem 5 Phones, PureOS UI
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Vast Majority Of Linux's Input Improvements Are Developed By One Individual
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
Rewriting Old Solaris C Code In Python Yielded A 17x Performance Improvement
An Interview With Zlatan Todoric, Open-Source Developer & Former Purism CTO
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
AMD Zen 2 Improvements For LLVM Have Been Held Up For Months By Code Review
Open-Source C.A.S. Vulkan Layer - Similar to Radeon Image Sharpening But For Any GPU
Google Ejects Open-Source WireGuard From Android Play Store Over Donation Link In App