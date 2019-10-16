Purism Shares More Photos Of Initial Librem 5 Phones, PureOS UI
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 16 October 2019 at 12:24 PM EDT. 22 Comments
Now with more Librem 5 smartphones from their first batch now shipping, Purism has begun sharing more photos of the current hardware as well as the state of their Linux-based PureOS software stack.


The initial "Aspen" (first) batch of the Librem 5 smartphone features an aluminum chassis and non-metal backing. It looks like they managed to get the hardware switches in decent shape at least judging by the photos, with Purism having warned of possible alignment issues and unfinished switch caps originally for these initial privacy-minded smartphones.


The Librem 5 is, of course, shipping their Debian-based PureOS tailored software experience with GNOME applications while relying upon their customized Wayland shell. They say the PureOS software update experience is secure and easy.


More pictures over on the Purism blog.
