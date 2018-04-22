Libjpeg-Turbo 2.0 Beta Brings More AVX2 SIMD, Improved CMake Build System
22 April 2018
A Phoronix reader recently pointed out that LibJPEG 2.0 Beta quietly shipped last month as working towards the next big update for this speed-focused JPEG library.

Libjpeg-Turbo 2.0 beta is available for testing and it brings AVX2 SIMD support for colorspace conversion, chroma downsampling/upsampling, integer quantization and sample conversion, and integer DCT/IDCT algorithms. These AVX2 SIMD accelerated paths are generally bringing gains anywhere from 9% to 36% faster depending upon the operation. This version is also bringing SIMD acceleration for Huffman encoding on SSE2 CPUs and Loongson MMI SIMD implementations for more functions.

The libjpeg-turbo 2.0 beta also overhauls its CMake build system so it works on all platforms while dropping the Autotools-based build system, new additions to the libjpeg and TurboJPEG APIs, improved error handling for the TurboJPEG API, and various other fixes and improvements.

More details on the Libjpeg-Turbo 2.0 Beta release via their GitHub project site.
