Linux 5.4 Bringing Support For Lenovo's "PrivacyGuard" On Newer ThinkPads
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 13 September 2019 at 01:41 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Newer high-end Lenovo ThinkPad laptops feature an option called "PrivacyGuard" for restricting the usable vertical and horizontal viewing angles of the LCD display, similar to what has been achievable previously using film covers and the like. With Linux 5.4 this feature will be supported by the kernel if concerned about others looking over your shoulders at your screen, etc.

Lenovo PrivacyGuard allows restricting the usable vertical/horizontal angles of the laptop's LCD panel so that ideally no one else but the user can view the screen contents. Unlike film covers or other practices, PrivacyGuard can be easily enabled/disabled depending upon your location. PrivacyGuard hasn't worked under Linux up to this point but is coming now with Linux 5.4.

PrivacyGuard doesn't work with any ThinkPad but currently is found in their higher-end models like the T480s, T490, and T490s models. Enabling the support under Linux was a matter of figuring out the ACPI methods for enabling/disabling the hardware feature for the display.

With Linux 5.4+, PrivacyGuard is supported as part of the existing ThinkPad ACPI driver and will expose /proc/acpi/ibm/lcdshadow for viewing the state of the feature and toggling its functionality. Writing 0 or 1 to that procfs node will toggle the feature.

This Lenovo PrivacyGuard is part of the x86 platform driver changes for Linux 5.4. This early Linux 5.4 pull request also has ASUS WMI driver updates, accelerometer support for the HP ZBook 17 G5 and ASUS Zenbook UX430UNR, Intel Speed Select driver updates, and various other updates.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Acer Begins Publishing UEFI Firmware Updates For Linux Users On LVFS For Fwupd
Linux 5.4 Bringing New Driver To Help SGI Systems Going Back To The SGI Origin
Turbostat Utility Sees Late Updates In Linux 5.3
ARM-Powered Lenovo Yoga C630 Laptop To See Better Support With Linux 5.4
Librem 5 Will Begin Shipping In The Weeks Ahead, But Varying Quality Over Months Ahead
PinePhone Remains On Track For Shipping In The Months Ahead
Popular News This Week
How Intel's Clear Linux Team Cut The Kernel Boot Time From 3 Seconds To 300 ms
Intel's Open-Source VP9 Video Encoder Just Scored A Massive ~3x Performance Boost
Facebook Engineer Proposing New Slab Memory Controller For Linux - Saves Lots Of RAM
Visual Studio Code Has Surprisingly Huge Linux Use & Other Developer Metrics
Microsoft Teams Is Coming To Linux
Librem 5 Will Begin Shipping In The Weeks Ahead, But Varying Quality Over Months Ahead