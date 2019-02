The Linux Vendor Firmware Service Has Served Up More Than 5 Million Firmware Files

The Linux Vendor Firmware Service ( LVFS ), which serves up system BIOS/firmware files from many different vendors as well as various devices so that hardware can see firmware updates under Linux and be updated via Fwupd , has served up more than five million firmware images.Richard Hughes, the lead developer behind Fwupd/LVFS among other interesting Linux desktop initiatives over the years, served up the interesting anecdote. As part of an administrative mailing list post , he mentioned the LVFS has already provided more than five million firmware files to end-users.That's quite an accomplishment with mostly being desktop-focused for Linux, hardware vendors continuing to join the platform, major OEMs like HP only starting their onboarding, and some Linux distributions only recently have been rolling out the Fwupd/LVFS integration.Select HP systems, initial support for ATA device microcode updates, Star Labs Systems coverage, and Phoenix Tech joining LVFS have been among the LVFS/Fwupd milestones just so far this year. LVFS is continuing to evolve into a Linux Foundation project. It will be exciting to see what more milestones are crossed for LVFS this calendar year.