The Linux Vendor Firmware Service Has Served Up More Than 5 Million Firmware Files
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 15 February 2019 at 12:26 PM EST.
The Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS), which serves up system BIOS/firmware files from many different vendors as well as various devices so that hardware can see firmware updates under Linux and be updated via Fwupd, has served up more than five million firmware images.

Richard Hughes, the lead developer behind Fwupd/LVFS among other interesting Linux desktop initiatives over the years, served up the interesting anecdote. As part of an administrative mailing list post, he mentioned the LVFS has already provided more than five million firmware files to end-users.

That's quite an accomplishment with mostly being desktop-focused for Linux, hardware vendors continuing to join the platform, major OEMs like HP only starting their onboarding, and some Linux distributions only recently have been rolling out the Fwupd/LVFS integration.

Select HP systems, initial support for ATA device microcode updates, Star Labs Systems coverage, and Phoenix Tech joining LVFS have been among the LVFS/Fwupd milestones just so far this year. LVFS is continuing to evolve into a Linux Foundation project. It will be exciting to see what more milestones are crossed for LVFS this calendar year.
