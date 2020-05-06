Mesa's LLVMpipe Driver Adds 4x MSAA Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 6 May 2020 at 07:05 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA --
David Airlie's "multi-sample support extravaganza" for the LLVMpipe software driver has been merged into Mesa 20.2-devel.

This big set of patches for LLVMpipe enables working 4x multi-sample anti-aliasing and includes window system multi-sampling and support for the OpenGL extensions of EXT_framebuffer_multisample, ARB_texture_multisample, ARB_sample_shading, and ARM_shader_texture_image_samples.

Airlie noted in the merge request this support has been tested with the Piglit test cases as well as Unigine Heaven.

Finishing up ARB_sample_shading clears out another blocker from LLVMpipe in reaching OpenGL 4.0 support but still needs ARB_gpu_shader5 before crossing that milestone. For OpenGL 4.1, LLVMpipe is blocked by ARB_shader_precision and ARB_get_program_binary. But after that it's quite close to OpenGL 4.3+4.4 once tacking on ARB_robust_buffer_access_behavior. So it's possible we could finally be seeing LLVMpipe achieving a more recent GL4 version in the months ahead after being stuck on OpenGL 3.3 for the past few years for this CPU-based OpenGL software driver.

In addition to LLVMpipe, Airlie has also been working on Vallium as a new Vulkan-based software driver.
2 Comments
Related News
Mesa 20.1 Feature Development Ends With RC1 Released
R600 Gallium3D Driver Lands Tesselation Support In Time For Mesa 20.1
Mesa 20.1 Adds A Vulkan Device Selection Layer For Better Handling Multi-GPU Setups
Mesa Trying Out Gitlab Milestones For Trying Better To Avoid Regressions
Mesa 20.0.5 Released With The Latest Batch Of Intel/AMD Graphics Driver Fixes
Mesa's DRM Library Now Has Proper FreeBSD Support Upstream
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Thanks Oracle! New Patches Pending Can Reduce Linux Boot Times Up To ~49%
Linux 5.5 vs. 5.6 vs. 5.7 Kernel Benchmarks With The Intel Core i9 10980XE
Raspberry Pi Announces The $50 High Quality Camera
NVIDIA Gets Into Open-Source Hardware With A Ventilator Design
Valve Updates Steam Survey Data For April With A Slight Linux Increase
QEMU 5.0 Released For This Important Open-Source Emulator For Linux Virtualization
Enlightenment 0.24 Alpha Released For This X11 Window Manager / Wayland Compositor
The Godot Game Engine's Vulkan Support Is Getting In Increasingly Great Shape