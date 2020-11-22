Kodi 19 Now In Beta With Python 3 Addons, AV1 Software Decoding

The Kodi HTPC software formerly known as XBMC is now up to a beta state for their big version 19 "Matrix" release.
Kodi 19 is a big update for this open-source, cross-platform HTPC software. Kodi 19.0 is gearing up for release in early 2021 and features a wealth of improvements, especially at the low-level in that they have been working to gut out the EOL'ed Python 2 and replace it with Python 3 for the software's add-ons. That Python 3 add-on conversion remains ongoing and with the help of the community should be in good shape by the time Kodi 19 is ready for its official release.
Kodi 19 is also big on the feature front with AV1 software decoding, integer scaling support when enjoying pixel art games within Kodi, theme improvements, subtitle improvements, various PVR recording enhancements, and more.
Kodi 19 has been in development the past year and a half while this weekend the developers felt it crossed the threshold of being ready for beta. Those interested in more details or for downloading Kodi 19 Beta 1, visit Kodi.tv.
