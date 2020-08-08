Kodi 19 Alpha 1 Released With AV1 Decoding, Many Other HTPC Improvements

Kodi 19 "Matrix" Alpha 1 has been released for this very popular, cross-platform open-source HTPC software.
Kodi 19 is bringing many exciting improvements as a major update to this open-source home theater software. Among the new additions of Kodi 19 include:
- Software decoding for the royalty-free AOMedia AV1 video codec.
- Improved handling of multi-disc CD sets.
- A new, Matrix-inspired music visualization option.
- Subtitle improvements including a new dark grey color and adjustable opacity for subtitle text.
- Various skinning improvements.
- Support for game controllers for Kodi on IOS.
- Static HDR10 support for Kodi on Android and Windows where supported by the underlying hardware.
- Various PVR video recording improvements.
- Kodi add-ons are finally migrated over to Python 3. Also, Kodi add-ons will now enforce the origin of installed add-ons and their dependencies.
More details on the Kodi 19 Alpha 1 release via Kodi.tv.
