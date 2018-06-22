Kodi 18 Alpha 2 Released With Stability & Usability Improvements + New Wayland Code

It's been a few months since the Kodi 18 Alpha while available today is the second alpha release of this major update to the open-source, cross-platform HTPC software.
Kodi developers have been spending the past few months working on a range of stability and usability enhancements to this software formerly known as XBMC. Kodi 18's latest additions include live TV viewing improvements, Windows support improvements, continued Android integration enhancements, re-introducing Wayland protocol support, video player enhancements, and more.
The Kodi 18 Wayland support that's been revived compared to their code a few years ago is currently targeting the GBM and V4L2 APIs for hardware support.
Kodi developers do not yet have a set timeline for officially introducing Kodi 18.0, but they anticipate it to still happen in 2018.
More details on Kodi 18 Alpha 2 via Kodi.tv.
1 Comment