Kodi 18 Alpha 2 Released With Stability & Usability Improvements + New Wayland Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 22 June 2018 at 06:42 AM EDT. 1 Comment
It's been a few months since the Kodi 18 Alpha while available today is the second alpha release of this major update to the open-source, cross-platform HTPC software.

Kodi developers have been spending the past few months working on a range of stability and usability enhancements to this software formerly known as XBMC. Kodi 18's latest additions include live TV viewing improvements, Windows support improvements, continued Android integration enhancements, re-introducing Wayland protocol support, video player enhancements, and more.

The Kodi 18 Wayland support that's been revived compared to their code a few years ago is currently targeting the GBM and V4L2 APIs for hardware support.

Kodi developers do not yet have a set timeline for officially introducing Kodi 18.0, but they anticipate it to still happen in 2018.

More details on Kodi 18 Alpha 2 via Kodi.tv.
