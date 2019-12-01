Video: 100+ Daily Performance Tests For Clear Linux + Intel's Other Full-Stack Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Clear Linux on 1 December 2019 at 10:16 AM EST. 1 Comment
A month ago at the Open-Source Summit Europe 2019 in Lyon, France, Intel's Kelly Hammond who serves as the company's Senior Director of System Platform Software talked up their open-source contributions with a particular emphasis on performance. The video from that keynote was recently published for those curious about Intel's open-source work in the name of performance, including Clear Linux.

Kelly talked up their open-source contributions across the board from the Linux kernel to the other areas of the stack but also with their emphasis on performance. As part of that, she also made some interesting remarks on Clear Linux and their automated development model for this performance-optimized rolling-release distribution. She covered how they manage 5,000+ packages yet are largely automated-driven model and carry out more than 100 performance tests per day in validating each release.

While a growing number of large Linux distributions are doing QA/regression testing, not many are testing in the name of performance for ensuring the functional performance of the platform does not regress. While Clear Linux's model is largely automated, there is human intervention when it comes to analyzing any failures/regressions.

Kelly also reiterated Intel's open-source commitment to optimizing the full Linux stack from the OS through end-user applications, libraries, hypervisors, and frameworks. For the full-stack optimizations they are ensuring Optane DC Persistent Memory is well supported, AVX optimizations are prevalent, making use of compiler link-time optimizations, and other tuning.


Those wanting to watch an interesting technical keynote this weekend can find Kelly Hammond's Open-Source Summit Europe keynote embedded above or directly via YouTube.
