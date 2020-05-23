KDE Begins Its Transition To GitLab, Plasma 5.20 Seeing Early Activity
With KDE Plasma 5.19 due for its stable release in early June, development efforts are beginning to focus on Plasma 5.20 for release later this year.

But beyond Plasma 5.20 seeing early development work, the KDE project has begun its transition to making use of GitLab for development. KDE developer Nate Graham has posted his latest weekly recap outlining the various accomplishments for KDE this week:

- The KDE project has begun its transition from Phabricator to GitLab.

- The Free Space Notifier has various improvements.

- The System Settings Users page has been rewritten for Plasma 5.20.

- Plasma 5.20 will fix a crash when unplugging screens on the Wayland session.

- A variety of other user-interface work being tackled as part of the Plasma 5.20 cycle.

More details on this KDE progress via Nate's blog.
