KDE Plasma 6 Sees More Features Merged Ahead Of Plasma 6.1

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 11 May 2024 at 05:45 AM EDT. 7 Comments
KDE
KDE developers had another busy week as more features were merged ahead of next month's Plasma 6.1 release.

KDE developers remain very busy working on the Plasma 6 desktop and associated apps. Developer Nate Graham is out with his usual Saturday recap of all the interesting KDE material to be merged this week. Some highlights this week include:

- The Dolphin file manager by default now selects everything within a folder when double clicking on its view background.

- The Elisa music player can shuffle the playlist contents by album, not just by track.

- KDE on Wayland can now be configured with KWin to pull color profile information from the monitor's EDID where supported.

- For Plasma's lock screen, when the clock disappears so will the cursor too. In turn the KDE Plasma lock screen can act like a "true screensaver" when paired with a wallpaper plug-in.

- Smooth scrolling for QML-based apps is now optional but remains on by default.

- Command bars within Qt Widgets based apps have received a visual overhaul to match the more minimalistic style.

KDE style change


More details on the KDE changes this week via Nate's blog.
