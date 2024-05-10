Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Plasma 6 Sees More Features Merged Ahead Of Plasma 6.1
KDE developers remain very busy working on the Plasma 6 desktop and associated apps. Developer Nate Graham is out with his usual Saturday recap of all the interesting KDE material to be merged this week. Some highlights this week include:
- The Dolphin file manager by default now selects everything within a folder when double clicking on its view background.
- The Elisa music player can shuffle the playlist contents by album, not just by track.
- KDE on Wayland can now be configured with KWin to pull color profile information from the monitor's EDID where supported.
- For Plasma's lock screen, when the clock disappears so will the cursor too. In turn the KDE Plasma lock screen can act like a "true screensaver" when paired with a wallpaper plug-in.
- Smooth scrolling for QML-based apps is now optional but remains on by default.
- Command bars within Qt Widgets based apps have received a visual overhaul to match the more minimalistic style.
More details on the KDE changes this week via Nate's blog.