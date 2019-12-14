KDE Developers Are Busy As Ever Ahead Of The 2019 Holidays

KDE developers are working on "something big" but this week in pre-holiday mode still managed to land a lot of improvements to the wide spectrum of KDE software.
Some of the KDE improvements noted this week by developer Nate Graham in his usual Sunday listing include:
- Support for toggling KDE's Do-Not-Disturb mode from a global keyboard shortcut.
- The Elisa music player can finally support music collections on external disks.
- Support for configuring scanners with more than one scan source.
- Various Dolphin and Discover software fixes/enhancements.
- System settings improvements for the Night Color page.
- A variety of other UI enhancements and polishing.
Meanwhile in KDE developer Nate Graham's weekly blog post he is teasing about work "building up to something big" for KDE Plasma 5.18 and KDE Frameworks, but not yet complete and thus not talked about this week.
