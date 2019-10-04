KDE Plasma Mobile Is Beginning To Look Surprisingly Good

The KDE Plasma Mobile team has begun publishing weekly reports on their development efforts for making KDE software more suitable for mobile devices as well as convergence and other efforts in common with KDE on the desktop.Some of the recent work for KDE Plasma Mobile has included:- Bringing up Plasma Nano Shell as a base shell package designed for phone or embedded devices.- Kirigami has new APIs for "PagePool" and PagePoolAction" for fitting a common use-case of desktop/mobile app layouts.- The MauiKit UI framework has become integrated into the platform using KDE Frameworks 5 and picking up new features.- Nota as a simple text editor now has syntax highlighting, multiple files can be opened in different tabs, and other improvements.- Various other app enhancements like to Qrca, their QR code scanner and Index as their file manager.Of interest to many will also be the latest KDE Plasma Mobile screenshots, such as this recent view:

