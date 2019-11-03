KDE's Dolphin Now Lets Users Know What's Preventing A Drive From Being Unmounted

For those wondering what KDE developers are up to at the start of November, KDE's Nate Graham has published his latest weekly blog post highlighting the new developments in the KDE space.
The highlights for KDE development over the past week include:
- The Dolphin file manager now shows what is blocking a drive/volume from being unmounted.
- Gwenview import improvements.
- Random wallpaper slideshows have now been restored to be random again.
- Discover can now cancel the installation of Snap apps without freezing.
- Various other improvements to the likes of Discover and Dolphin.
More details on Nate's blog along with screenshots of the interesting changes.
