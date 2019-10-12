With The Qt Company working hard now on development around Qt 6, the KDE developers are beginning their early discussions over their path forward to adopting this next evolutionary tool-kit update.
KDE developer Volker Krause has shared some of his early ideas and discussions around the path ahead to KDE Frameworks 6 following Qt6. Some of the -- very early -- highlights include:
- KDE Frameworks 6 likely being within a two year horizon, or within a year following Qt 6.0. The actual KF6 development will presumably get underway around H2'2020 when Qt 6.0 is getting buttoned up.
- There's probably going to be some sort of KF6 sprint in the not too distant future.
- There's been recent infrastructure work to disable deprecated methods in KDE Frameworks at compile-time.
- Remaining KDE programs are being ported away from KHTML.
- Porting components off KTcpSocket.
- Porting code away from deprecated Qt methods in order to start building cleanly off Qt 5.14 with deprecations disabled.
More details in Volker's blog.
