The latest monthly update to the KDE Frameworks is now available that complement the offerings of the Qt5 tool-kit.
With KDE Frameworks 5.49 there are a lot of changes that baked over the summer, including:
- More modules honoring the BUILD_TESTING flag for when builds are just being done for testing purposes.
- KHolidays has improvements for its Norwegian holiday files.
- Various improvements to KIO.
- Kirigami enhancements including the dynamic adding/removing of a title, better margin handling, color changes, and other fixes/modifications.
- KTextEditor has extended its scripting API.
- KWayland now supports cursor hints on locked pointers, XDG WM Base is now supported by its XDG Shell API, and other XDG Shell handling improvements.
- Purpose now has a Bluetooth plug-in.
- Syntax highlighting improvements for Haskell, C++, CSS, CoffeeScript, Lua, Python, etc.
The lengthy list of KDE Frameworks 5.49.0 changes in full can be found via today's release announcement at KDE.org.
