The latest monthly update to the KDE Frameworks is now available that complement the offerings of the Qt5 tool-kit.With KDE Frameworks 5.49 there are a lot of changes that baked over the summer, including:- More modules honoring the BUILD_TESTING flag for when builds are just being done for testing purposes.- KHolidays has improvements for its Norwegian holiday files.- Various improvements to KIO.- Kirigami enhancements including the dynamic adding/removing of a title, better margin handling, color changes, and other fixes/modifications.- KTextEditor has extended its scripting API.- KWayland now supports cursor hints on locked pointers, XDG WM Base is now supported by its XDG Shell API, and other XDG Shell handling improvements.- Purpose now has a Bluetooth plug-in.- Syntax highlighting improvements for Haskell, C++, CSS, CoffeeScript, Lua, Python, etc.The lengthy list of KDE Frameworks 5.49.0 changes in full can be found via today's release announcement at KDE.org