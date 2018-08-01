KDE Frameworks 5.49 Released With Many Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 11 August 2018 at 12:57 PM EDT.
The latest monthly update to the KDE Frameworks is now available that complement the offerings of the Qt5 tool-kit.

With KDE Frameworks 5.49 there are a lot of changes that baked over the summer, including:

- More modules honoring the BUILD_TESTING flag for when builds are just being done for testing purposes.

- KHolidays has improvements for its Norwegian holiday files.

- Various improvements to KIO.

- Kirigami enhancements including the dynamic adding/removing of a title, better margin handling, color changes, and other fixes/modifications.

- KTextEditor has extended its scripting API.

- KWayland now supports cursor hints on locked pointers, XDG WM Base is now supported by its XDG Shell API, and other XDG Shell handling improvements.

- Purpose now has a Bluetooth plug-in.

- Syntax highlighting improvements for Haskell, C++, CSS, CoffeeScript, Lua, Python, etc.

The lengthy list of KDE Frameworks 5.49.0 changes in full can be found via today's release announcement at KDE.org.
