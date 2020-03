KDE Developers Still Managing Interesting Improvements Amid The World Happenings

KDE development is moving full-speed ahead amid the various lock-downs and other happenings around the world stemming from the novel coronavirus. This week saw a lot of interesting improvements for the open-source desktop.Some of the many highlights for KDE this week:- The Elisa music can now be closed/minimized to the system tray while playing music.- The Dolphin file manager has picked up a duplicate feature for creating copies of selected folders/files.- The KDE global menu applet now works on Wayland.- The Baloo file indexer's behavior over indexing of hidden files is now configurable from its system settings area.- Support for running arbitrary shell scripts in response to switching activities.- Support for restoring paused SFTP file transfers.- Restoring support for ssh:// links.- Various user interface improvements.More details on the KDE improvements for the week via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.