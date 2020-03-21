KDE Developers Still Managing Interesting Improvements Amid The World Happenings

KDE development is moving full-speed ahead amid the various lock-downs and other happenings around the world stemming from the novel coronavirus. This week saw a lot of interesting improvements for the open-source desktop.
Some of the many highlights for KDE this week:
- The Elisa music can now be closed/minimized to the system tray while playing music.
- The Dolphin file manager has picked up a duplicate feature for creating copies of selected folders/files.
- The KDE global menu applet now works on Wayland.
- The Baloo file indexer's behavior over indexing of hidden files is now configurable from its system settings area.
- Support for running arbitrary shell scripts in response to switching activities.
- Support for restoring paused SFTP file transfers.
- Restoring support for ssh:// links.
- Various user interface improvements.
More details on the KDE improvements for the week via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
