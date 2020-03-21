KDE Developers Still Managing Interesting Improvements Amid The World Happenings
KDE development is moving full-speed ahead amid the various lock-downs and other happenings around the world stemming from the novel coronavirus. This week saw a lot of interesting improvements for the open-source desktop.

Some of the many highlights for KDE this week:

- The Elisa music can now be closed/minimized to the system tray while playing music.

- The Dolphin file manager has picked up a duplicate feature for creating copies of selected folders/files.

- The KDE global menu applet now works on Wayland.

- The Baloo file indexer's behavior over indexing of hidden files is now configurable from its system settings area.

- Support for running arbitrary shell scripts in response to switching activities.

- Support for restoring paused SFTP file transfers.

- Restoring support for ssh:// links.

- Various user interface improvements.

More details on the KDE improvements for the week via this blog post by KDE developer Nate Graham.
