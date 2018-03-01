NVIDIA's Jetson TK1 Is Being EOL'ed Next Month

Easily one of our favorite ARM single-board computers ever, the Jetson TK1 from NVIDIA, will be facing retirement next month.
A Phoronix reader has tipped us off that NVIDIA has sent out their EOL notice that shipments of the Jetson TK1 developer kits will be ending by the end of April. Following that, it will just live on until distributors run out of their inventory.
The Jetson TK1 launched back in 2014 with the Tegra K1 SoC comprised of a quad-core Cortex-A15 and Kepler graphics. Impressive for its time of ARM SBC developer boards, the Jetson TK1 offered 2GB of DDR3L, 16GB eMMC, USB 3.0, and plenty of connectivity. With its powerful Kepler graphics, the Jetson TK1 has been used for everything from computer vision to powering robots and plenty of other devices. The Jetson TK1 still packs a nice punch compared to some of the other lower cost ARM SBCs on the market today.
But on the Jetson front it's been succeeded by the even more exciting (but also more expensive) Jetson TX1 and Jetson TX2 developer boards. The TX2 is now one year old so we're also waiting to see if NVIDIA will be rolling out a new and more powerful developer board for 2018.
1 Comment