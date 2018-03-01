NVIDIA's Jetson TK1 Is Being EOL'ed Next Month
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 21 March 2018 at 05:25 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE --
Easily one of our favorite ARM single-board computers ever, the Jetson TK1 from NVIDIA, will be facing retirement next month.

A Phoronix reader has tipped us off that NVIDIA has sent out their EOL notice that shipments of the Jetson TK1 developer kits will be ending by the end of April. Following that, it will just live on until distributors run out of their inventory.


The Jetson TK1 launched back in 2014 with the Tegra K1 SoC comprised of a quad-core Cortex-A15 and Kepler graphics. Impressive for its time of ARM SBC developer boards, the Jetson TK1 offered 2GB of DDR3L, 16GB eMMC, USB 3.0, and plenty of connectivity. With its powerful Kepler graphics, the Jetson TK1 has been used for everything from computer vision to powering robots and plenty of other devices. The Jetson TK1 still packs a nice punch compared to some of the other lower cost ARM SBCs on the market today.

But on the Jetson front it's been succeeded by the even more exciting (but also more expensive) Jetson TX1 and Jetson TX2 developer boards. The TX2 is now one year old so we're also waiting to see if NVIDIA will be rolling out a new and more powerful developer board for 2018.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
U-Boot 2018.03 Released, Now Supports iSCSI For Network Booting
Linux Gets Ported To China's 32-bit "C-SKY" CPU Architecture
Linux 4.17 Spring Cleaning To Drop Some Old CPU Architectures
Benchmarks Of Russia's "Baikal" MIPS-Based Processors, Running Debian Linux
Raspberry Pi 3B+ Launches With Faster CPU, Dual-Band 802.11ac, Faster Ethernet
Raspberry Pi Working On A "More Normal" Media Stack
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
LG Announces webOS Open-Source Edition
Benchmarks Of Russia's "Baikal" MIPS-Based Processors, Running Debian Linux
Linux 4.17 To Enable AMDGPU DC By Default For All Supported GPUs
Some Windows Server 2016 vs. Linux Network Benchmarks
AMD Secure Processor & Ryzen Chipsets Reportedly Vulnerable To Exploit