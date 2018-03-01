Java JDK 10 Reaches General Availability With Experimental Java-Based JIT Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 21 March 2018 at 06:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
ORACLE --
JDK 10 has reached general availability as the first Java release under Oracle's new six-month release model.

Mark Reinhold of Oracle has announced the availability now of JDK 10 with its official GA release now that no more high priority bugs are present.

Among the changes with Java 10 are local-variable type inference, parallel full garbage collector for G1, application class-data sharing, thread-local handshakes, an experimental Java-based JIT compiler, root certificates, and yesm their new time-based versioning scheme.

The "Graal" Java-based JIT compiler has me excited the most about JDK 10. Graal is part of Java's Project Metropolis (exploring "Java on Java" techniques) and can be enabled with -XX:+UnlockExperimentalVMOptions -XX:+UseJVMCICompiler.

The prominent details on JDK 10 can be found via the release announcement.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Oracle News
Oracle Linux 7 For ARM64 Updated, Using Linux 4.14 Kernel
Updated Oracle Roadmap Points To Post-11.4 Solaris Release Around 2020
Oracle Brings KPTI Meltdown Mitigation To Linux 4.1
Java EE Becomes Jakarta EE As Oracle Wouldn't Let Eclipse Keep The Name
Oracle's Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel R5 Running On Linux 4.14
OpenIndiana Has Upgraded To The GCC 6 Compiler
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
LG Announces webOS Open-Source Edition
Benchmarks Of Russia's "Baikal" MIPS-Based Processors, Running Debian Linux
Linux 4.17 To Enable AMDGPU DC By Default For All Supported GPUs
Some Windows Server 2016 vs. Linux Network Benchmarks
AMD Secure Processor & Ryzen Chipsets Reportedly Vulnerable To Exploit