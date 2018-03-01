Java JDK 10 Reaches General Availability With Experimental Java-Based JIT Compiler

JDK 10 has reached general availability as the first Java release under Oracle's new six-month release model.
Mark Reinhold of Oracle has announced the availability now of JDK 10 with its official GA release now that no more high priority bugs are present.
Among the changes with Java 10 are local-variable type inference, parallel full garbage collector for G1, application class-data sharing, thread-local handshakes, an experimental Java-based JIT compiler, root certificates, and yesm their new time-based versioning scheme.
The "Graal" Java-based JIT compiler has me excited the most about JDK 10. Graal is part of Java's Project Metropolis (exploring "Java on Java" techniques) and can be enabled with -XX:+UnlockExperimentalVMOptions -XX:+UseJVMCICompiler.
The prominent details on JDK 10 can be found via the release announcement.
