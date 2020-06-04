Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-05 Released

Intel has released oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-05 as their latest snapshot for the current state of their LLVM-based Data Parallel C++ Compiler.
Data Parallel C++ is Intel's cross-architecture language for direct programming that is derived from C++. DPC++ leverages Khronos' SYCL and the LLVM Clang compiler infrastructure so that the generated code in conjunction with the DPC++ run-time can run on hardware from CPUs to GPUs, FPGAs, and other specialized accelerators.
With oneAPI Data Parallel C++ 2020-05 released this morning, their compiler has now implemented a reduction extension, XPTI instrumentation added, various SYCL front-end and driver improvements, the OpenCL ahead-of-time compilation tool is now included in their sycl-toolchain target, a wide variety of documentation improvements, and many bug fixes throughout.
More details on the changes along with Windows and Linux binaries for oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-05 can be found via GitHub.
