Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-05 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 4 June 2020 at 06:32 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel has released oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-05 as their latest snapshot for the current state of their LLVM-based Data Parallel C++ Compiler.

Data Parallel C++ is Intel's cross-architecture language for direct programming that is derived from C++. DPC++ leverages Khronos' SYCL and the LLVM Clang compiler infrastructure so that the generated code in conjunction with the DPC++ run-time can run on hardware from CPUs to GPUs, FPGAs, and other specialized accelerators.

With oneAPI Data Parallel C++ 2020-05 released this morning, their compiler has now implemented a reduction extension, XPTI instrumentation added, various SYCL front-end and driver improvements, the OpenCL ahead-of-time compilation tool is now included in their sycl-toolchain target, a wide variety of documentation improvements, and many bug fixes throughout.

More details on the changes along with Windows and Linux binaries for oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-05 can be found via GitHub.
