Intel Developing "oneAPI" For Optimized Code Across CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs & More
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 12 December 2018 at 09:00 AM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Intel's 2018 Architecture Day was primarily focused on the company's hardware architecture road-map, but one of the software (pre)announcements was their oneAPI software stack.

OneAPI is so Intel leaves "no transistor left behind" and is their software stack for providing optimized applications and frameworks across processors, GPUs, FPGAs, and other platforms. It was only briefly covered but sounds akin to the Heterogeneous System Architecture (HSA) and their response to NVIDIA's CUDA ecosystem.


It also appears oneAPI will be open-source, but no code or substantive details were immediately available. It makes sense though given Intel's growing array of FPGA devices, their future Arctic Sound discrete GPU plans, and the need for achieving optimal performance particularly around machine learning workloads.


Hopefully oneAPI will be supporting existing industry standards like OpenCL and SYCL to avoid further fragmentation in this space. But for now it looks like we'll be waiting until some point in 2019 for learning all about it.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Working On Open-Sourcing The FSP - Would Be Huge Win For Coreboot & Security
Intel Details Gen11 Graphics & Sunny Cove For Icelake
Intel's IWD Linux Wireless Daemon 0.13 Adds Opportunistic Wireless Encryption
Intel Launches Open-Source Deep Learning Reference Stack Powered By Clear Linux & Kata
Intel's OpenGL Driver Will Now Make Better Use Of KHR_debug For Shader Debugging
Intel GVT Might Introduce Coffeelake Support In Linux 4.22
Popular News This Week
It's Looking Like The EXT4 Corruption Issue On Linux 4.19 Is Caused By BLK-MQ
The Radeon RX 590 Is Finally Running Strong On Linux
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping x32 Support
Linux 4.19.8 Released With BLK-MQ Fix To The Recent Data Corruption Bug
Microsoft Makes Open-Source Windows Forms, WinUI, WPF
AMD Adding New Vega 10 & Vega 20 IDs To Their Linux Driver