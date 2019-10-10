Intel SVT-VP9 Finally Makes Its First Pre-Release For Speedy VP9 Encoding

While Intel's SVT-VP9 video encode has been public since February and receiving frequent Git commits for advancing this very fast open-source VP9 video encoder, finally today it saw its first tagged release, being called the SVT-VP9 0.1 pre-release.
While its version is just 0.1, at least from our extensive testing over the past number of months it is surprising they are not calling it SVT-VP9 1.0 yet. SVT-VP9 is super fast on modern x86_64 CPUs and has been working out very well along with Intel's other open-source Scalable Video Technology (SVT) encoders.
Over the past few months especially have been a lot of SVT-VP9 performance work. Besides our routine usage of SVT-VP9 (and SVT-HEVC / SVT-AV1) within various benchmark articles, we also continue benchmarking these Intel video encoders daily over on LinuxBenchmarking.com.
For those wanting to give SVT-VP9 a try for fast VP9 video encoding, hit up today's release (it's marked six days ago but only was pushed publicly a few minutes ago). There aren't any Windows binaries yet but hopefully will be soon.
Update: They have now re-tagged the release to make the date for today as well as uploading the Windows binaries for those wanting to try it out there.
