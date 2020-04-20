Intel's open-source SVT-AV1 encoder/decoder for AV1 content continues becoming quite featureful while being extremely performant. Out today is SVT-AV1 0.8.2 with more significant work not only on the encoder side but also decoder.
Today's release of SVT-AV1 0.8.2 on the encoder side adds more AVX2 and AVX-512 optimizations, provides initial super resolution support, better warp motion, 16-bit pipeline support, memory optimizations, and many other improvements to enhance the encode process.
On the AV1 decoding front, SVT-AV1 0.8.2 has better multi-threading support, memory optimizations, a loop filter flow optimization, and various other enhancements.
While SVT-AV1 is relentlessly optimized for (Intel) x86_64, SVT-AV1 0.8.2 also adds support for building C only code without Assembly optimizations for building on platforms other than x86/x86_64. There are also many fixes throughout this growing code-base that is used by the likes of Netflix for quickly encoding AV1 content on Xeon CPUs.
More details and binary download links for SVT-AV1 0.8.2 on multiple platforms via GitHub.
