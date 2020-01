Intel SST—Core power (CP or core-power):

An Interface that allows user to define per core priority. This defines a mechanism to distribute power among cores when there is a power constrained scenario. This defines a class of service configuration. Each CPU core can be tied to a class of service and hence an associated priority.

Earlier this month I wrote about Intel SST Core-Power patches as part of Intel's Speed Select's functionality for more control over per-core power/frequency behavior based upon the software running on each core. The "core-power" profile support appears ready now for Linux 5.6.While Intel Speed Select Technology support was added to Linux last year as one of the new features with Cascade Lake, the "Core-Power" (or SST-CP) profile hadn't been wired up in full to this point. Intel SST-CP allows for dealing with per-core priorities when encountering power constraints.These patches, what were talked about earlier in January, are now queued in linux-platform-drivers-x86's for-next branch making the SST-CP support material slated to land in Linux 5.6. The Linux 5.6 kernel should in turn be released as stable in April.