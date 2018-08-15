Intel Begins Teasing Their Discrete Graphics Card

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 14 years.

Don't expect the Intel discrete gamer graphics card to come until 2020, but with the SIGGRAPH graphics conference happening this week in Vancouver, they have begun teasing their first PCI Express graphics card.There is now @IntelGraphics on Twitter with a one minute video highlighting some of their past integrated graphics accomplishments while teasing their discrete GPU that is to come. The caption on the video is, "We will set our graphics free. #SIGGRAPH2018"

This Intel discrete GPU being led by ex-AMD/RTG veteran Raja Koduri is codenamed "Arctic Sound." Hopefully more details will be coming to light soon -- it will certainly be interesting to see how their Linux driver support is and that should shed some light on how different it is from their existing graphics architecture.