Intel Begins Teasing Their Discrete Graphics Card
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 August 2018 at 03:52 PM EDT. 6 Comments
INTEL --
Don't expect the Intel discrete gamer graphics card to come until 2020, but with the SIGGRAPH graphics conference happening this week in Vancouver, they have begun teasing their first PCI Express graphics card.

There is now @IntelGraphics on Twitter with a one minute video highlighting some of their past integrated graphics accomplishments while teasing their discrete GPU that is to come. The caption on the video is, "We will set our graphics free. #SIGGRAPH2018"


This Intel discrete GPU being led by ex-AMD/RTG veteran Raja Koduri is codenamed "Arctic Sound." Hopefully more details will be coming to light soon -- it will certainly be interesting to see how their Linux driver support is and that should shed some light on how different it is from their existing graphics architecture.


6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Publishes New DRM Driver For Their Arria 10 FPGA System
Intel IWD Wireless Daemon v0.6 Released
Intel Linux Driver Gets Fleshed Out For 2.5G Ethernet Controller Support
Intel IWLWIFI Adding 802.11ax Support In Linux 4.19
Initial Intel Coffeelake CPU Support Added To Coreboot
Intel Continues Prepping PECI Support For The Linux Kernel
Popular News This Week
The Best Features Of The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.19 Certainly Is Going To Be A Big Kernel
It Looks Like A Steam 64-Bit Client Could Finally Be Near
Linux Kernel Expectations For AMD Threadripper 2
Linux 4.18 Kernel Officially Released
Julia 1.0 Programming Language Released