Intel Posts Linux Graphics Driver Patches For Raptor Lake - Same As Alder Lake
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 12 November 2021 at 04:37 PM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL --
When writing this morning about intel "Raptor Lake" Linux enablement to begin, I didn't expect that to bear fruit so quickly in just a matter of hours... As predicted, that Linux bring-up for the Alder Lake successor is beginning now -- and doing so at full-speed with the initial Raptor Lake S (RPL-S) graphics support being posted.

Following that early indicator today of the Raptor Lake model ID being posted, Intel's graphics driver team has posted their initial patches bringing up Raptor Lake S graphics for their "i915" kernel graphics driver. As of writing, the Mesa Vulkan/OpenGL driver user-space patches haven't been posted but are likely coming out soon.

The Raptor Lake S enablement from the kernel driver side is quite small -- less than three dozen lines of code. The patches confirm Raptor Lake S from the graphics perspective is basically the same as Alder Lake S. Besides new PCI IDs, Raptor Lake S is now using GuC-based submission by default where as it was optional on Alder Lake S and prior. Intel for quite a while now has been working on their "GuC" graphics micro-controller based submission and by the time of Raptor Lake S next year they are planning to have it be the default driver path.

The patches are treating Raptor Lake S as a sub-platform of the existing Alder Lake S driver platform. "Raptor Lake S(RPL-S) is a version 12 Display, Media and Render. For all i915 purposes it is the same as Alder Lake S (ADL-S)...From graphics [point of view], RPL-S is the same as ADL-S."

The initial batch of Raptor Lake S PCI IDs added are 0xA780, 0xA781, 0xA782, 0xA783, 0xA788, 0xA789, 0xA78A, and 0xA78B. But as usual, that doesn't necessarily correlate to the number of different graphics variants they will be having but sometimes there are IDs reserved for pre-production / engineering samples, reserving extra but currently unplanned versions, etc.


The patches are out now and given the timing should be merged for Linux 5.17. On the plus side, at least with Raptor Lake S appearing to be the same as Alder Lake S graphics capabilities, the support should be mature and not hidden behind the "force probe" option as was the case with the ADL-S launch and remaining disabled by default up until the now-active Linux 5.16 cycle.

We'll see if from the ANV Vulkan and Iris OpenGL driver side if there are any other more invasive changes or new features being exposed for Raptor Lake when those patches debut. Raptor Lake as the successor to Alder Lake is expected for release in 2022.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux To Start Seeing Enablement Patches For Intel "Raptor Lake"
David Airlie Hacking On Intel Vulkan Video Decode, Crocus Gallium3D VA-API
BIOS Updates Begin Appearing For New Intel Privilege Escalation Vulnerabilities
Intel Updates Alder Lake Tuning For GCC, Reaffirms No Official AVX-512
More Of Intel's CXL Enablement Code Arrives For Linux 5.16
More Linux Performance Benchmark Data For Alder Lake, Comparison Data Points
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
System76 Reportedly Developing Their Own Rust-Written Desktop, Not Based On GNOME
It's Been 9 Years Since Valve Rolled Out The Steam Linux Beta
LXQt 1.0 Released For Lightweight Qt5 Desktop
Bcachefs Gets "[email protected]$$" Snapshots, Still Aiming For Mainline Linux Kernel Integration
Facebook's BOLT Nearing Mainline LLVM For Optimizing Binaries
XWayland Lands Another Performance Fix
More Linux Performance Benchmark Data For Alder Lake, Comparison Data Points
Godot 3.4 Released With Many New Features For This Open-Source Game Engine