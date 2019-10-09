Intel Adds GPU-Accelerated Memory Copy Support To FFmpeg

Intel engineers have contributed GPU-accelerated memory copy support to FFmpeg when making use of their preferred video decode implementation.
For those making use of Intel Quick Sync Video decode with FFmpeg, the latest development code has added GPU-accelerated memory copy support between the video and system memory.
The engineers confirmed in the commit, "This may lead to a notable performance improvement." But without any quantitative comment on the expectations for performance.
Those wanting to try it can find the sample CLI arguments via this commit.
