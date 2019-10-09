Intel Adds GPU-Accelerated Memory Copy Support To FFmpeg
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 9 October 2019 at 06:40 AM EDT. 6 Comments
INTEL --
Intel engineers have contributed GPU-accelerated memory copy support to FFmpeg when making use of their preferred video decode implementation.

For those making use of Intel Quick Sync Video decode with FFmpeg, the latest development code has added GPU-accelerated memory copy support between the video and system memory.

The engineers confirmed in the commit, "This may lead to a notable performance improvement." But without any quantitative comment on the expectations for performance.

Those wanting to try it can find the sample CLI arguments via this commit.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Imad Sousou Steps Down As Head Of Intel's Open-Source Efforts
Intel Readies Another Big Graphics Driver Push With Linux 5.5 - Lots For Tigerlake/Gen12
Intel Lowers Costs On New Xeon W-2200 Series & Cuts Core 9000 F-Series CPU Pricing
Intel Tiger Lake Support Lands In Their NEO OpenCL/Compute Stack
Intel MKL-DNN Deep Neural Network Library Benchmarks On Xeon & EPYC
Google Uncovers CPU Bug For Geminilake, Affecting At Least Firefox & Chrome
Popular News This Week
Google Is Uncovering Hundreds Of Race Conditions Within The Linux Kernel
The FSF Is Re-Evaluating Its Relationship With The GNU
Intel Has Been Quietly Developing A New Backend Compiler For Their OpenGL/Vulkan Drivers
DAV1D vs. LIBGAV1 Performance - Benchmarking Google's New AV1 Video Decoder
Following Buggy AMD RdRand, The Linux Kernel Will Begin Sanity Checking Randomness At Boot Time
Steam Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Higher For September