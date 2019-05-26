Intel has jumped ahead of AMD and NVIDIA news expected tomorrow in their Computex 2019 keynotes with some pre-announcements.
Intel will be revealing more news on Tuesday but in looking to steal some of the excitement ahead of the NVIDIA and AMD announcements on Monday, today they made some early remarks ahead of this annual Taipei trade show.
- The Intel Core i9 9900KS special edition processor will be coming this year that can deliver an all-core turbo clock speed of 5.0GHz. The base clock will be at 4.0GHz but now all of the (eight) cores can simultaneously boost to 5.0GHz rather than just a single-core 5.0GHz boost speed.
- Icelake mobile CPUs are about to begin shipping. At least under Windows, Intel is talking up nearly double the performance of Gen9 graphics. Expect bigger Icelake announcements on Tuesday.
- Also being talked up for Icelake laptops are WiFi 6, Thunderbolt 3, and DL Boost.
More of their early Computex 2019 teasers via the Intel newsroom.
