Intel's Initial Open-Source, LLVM-Based SYCL Compiler Is Now Available
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 28 January 2019 at 01:28 PM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL --
As a follow-up to the story from earlier this month about Intel wanting to add SYCL programming support to LLVM/Clang, the company's initial open-source compiler is now public.

Last week Intel published their initial SYCL programming support for LLVM/Clang as part of their effort to support single-source C++ heterogeneous programming for their CPUs, FPGAs, and other accelerators. More details on that and the likely tie-in to their new "oneAPI" initiative in the aforelinked article.

Via intel/llvm on GitHub is there they are staging their initial SYCL compiler and run-time support. Documentation can be found here on this new SYCL compiler. It also requires having OpenCL 2.1 support on the host system.

It will certainly be interesting to see this code mature and adopted. Hopefully this year we'll see it in the mainline LLVM/Clang repositories for lowering the barrier to deploy SYCL code on systems.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Linux WiFi Driver Seeing Support For The 22260 "Cyclone Peak", Other New Cards
Intel Could Finally Be Ready To Enable Fastboot By Default For Skylake & Newer
Intel Is Working On A Vulkan Overlay Layer, Inspired By Gallium3D HUD
Intel Lands Transform Feedback Support In Their Vulkan Driver For Mesa 19.0
The New "TEO" CPU Idle Governor For Tickless Systems Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.1
Intel Vulkan Linux Driver Adds Conditional Rendering, Draw Indirect Count
Popular News This Week
Allwinner Continues Work On Linux Patches To Dump Kernel Errors To Block Devices
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
AMD Posts 138 Linux Driver Patches, Bringing Up New SMU Block For Future GPUs
Open-Source Linux Driver Published For Habana Labs' "Goya" AI Processor
Wine 4.0 Officially Released With Vulkan Support, Initial Direct3D 12 & Better HiDPI
GNOME Is Making Great Progress On Overhauling Their App Icons