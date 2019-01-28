Intel's Initial Open-Source, LLVM-Based SYCL Compiler Is Now Available

As a follow-up to the story from earlier this month about Intel wanting to add SYCL programming support to LLVM/Clang, the company's initial open-source compiler is now public.
Last week Intel published their initial SYCL programming support for LLVM/Clang as part of their effort to support single-source C++ heterogeneous programming for their CPUs, FPGAs, and other accelerators. More details on that and the likely tie-in to their new "oneAPI" initiative in the aforelinked article.
Via intel/llvm on GitHub is there they are staging their initial SYCL compiler and run-time support. Documentation can be found here on this new SYCL compiler. It also requires having OpenCL 2.1 support on the host system.
It will certainly be interesting to see this code mature and adopted. Hopefully this year we'll see it in the mainline LLVM/Clang repositories for lowering the barrier to deploy SYCL code on systems.
