Intel Jasper Lake Support Added To Mesa 20.0 OpenGL / Vulkan Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 9 December 2019 at 05:34 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
With Intel Jasper Lake graphics support making it as one of the prominent hardware support additions for Linux 5.5, the user-space OpenGL/Vulkan driver support is now found within Mesa 20.0-devel.

Commits today added the Intel Jasper Lake support for Mesa 20.0. Though with Jasper Lake being "Gen 11" graphics like existing Ice Lake as well as Elkhart Lake, the Jasper Lake addition primarily comes down to adding the new PCI IDs and then following the same driver code paths as Elkhart Lake.

The IDs added are 0x4E51 for Jasper Lake 4x4, 0x4E61 for Jasper Lake 4x6, and 0x4E71 for Jasper Lake 4x8 configuration.

The rest of the Jasper Lake enablement matches what has already been known from Gen 11 / Elkhart Lake graphics. Mesa 20.0.0 is due out in late February or early March and should also be the release where Intel transitions to their Gallium3D OpenGL driver by default, among many other Intel open-source graphics changes. The Linux 5.5 kernel with its DRM driver support for Jasper Lake should be out by early February.

Details so far on Jasper Lake have been quite light but seems to fill a niche similar to Elkhart Lake as a 10nm successor to Gemini Lake for low-power applications.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Announces "Horse Ridge" 22nm FinFET Cryogenic Control Chip For Quantum Research
Intel Publishes oneAPI Level 0 Specification
The Linux Kernel Disabling HPET For More Platforms - Including Ice Lake
Linux 5.5 To Enable Intel's 5-Level Paging Support By Default
Intel's SVT-AV1 0.7.5 Released With AVX2 + AVX-512 Optimizations
Intel SVM Support Published For Linux - Another Step On The March To Xe GPUs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Looks To Have Some Sort Of Open-Source Driver Announcement For 2020
Firefox 71 Linux Performance Isn't Looking All That Great
Some Of The Possible Changes Coming For The Desktop With Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Purism Announces Librem 5 "USA" Model For $1999 USD
Debian Developers Take To Voting Over Init System Diversity
Linux 5.5 Seeing Some Wild Swings In Performance - Improvements But Also Regressions
Systemd-homed Looks Like It Will Merged Soon For systemd 245
Linux 5.5 Lands Broadcom BCM2711 / Raspberry Pi 4 Bits