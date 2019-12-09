With Intel Jasper Lake graphics support making it as one of the prominent hardware support additions for Linux 5.5, the user-space OpenGL/Vulkan driver support is now found within Mesa 20.0-devel.
Commits today added the Intel Jasper Lake support for Mesa 20.0. Though with Jasper Lake being "Gen 11" graphics like existing Ice Lake as well as Elkhart Lake, the Jasper Lake addition primarily comes down to adding the new PCI IDs and then following the same driver code paths as Elkhart Lake.
The IDs added are 0x4E51 for Jasper Lake 4x4, 0x4E61 for Jasper Lake 4x6, and 0x4E71 for Jasper Lake 4x8 configuration.
The rest of the Jasper Lake enablement matches what has already been known from Gen 11 / Elkhart Lake graphics. Mesa 20.0.0 is due out in late February or early March and should also be the release where Intel transitions to their Gallium3D OpenGL driver by default, among many other Intel open-source graphics changes. The Linux 5.5 kernel with its DRM driver support for Jasper Lake should be out by early February.
Details so far on Jasper Lake have been quite light but seems to fill a niche similar to Elkhart Lake as a 10nm successor to Gemini Lake for low-power applications.
