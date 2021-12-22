Intel's IWD Wireless Daemon Preparing WiFi DPP Support (Wi-Fi Easy Connect)
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 22 December 2021 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
Intel's open-source IWD modern wireless daemon that works with the likes of NetworkManager, systemd-networkd, and their own ConnMan has been preparing support for WiFi Device Provisioning Protocol (DPP).

The WiFi standard's Device Provisioning Protocol is a modern replacement to WPS (WiFi Protected Setup). DPP is more secure than WPS for pairing WiFi devices and also is designed to work better for current IoT device pairing.

DPP is also known by other names such as WiFi Easy Connect. DPP / Easy Connect is already supported by some platforms such as Google Android 10+. DPP is backed by the Wi-Fi Alliance and is the way forward for secure provisioning of new wireless devices on a network.

Thus over the past week it's good to see all the commits landing in IWD for getting the initial Device Provisioning Protocol support in place. This in turn will be found with Intel's next IWD stable release (presumably as v1.21).

Those curious about the innards of DPP can see the current specification on Wi-Fi.org.
