Released at the end of October was Intel's IWD 1.0 wireless daemon while hitting the web this week was version 1.1.
IWD 1.0 stabilized this wireless daemon's interfaces and made it ready for embedded and desktop use-cases as an alternative to the likes of WPA-Supplicant. With IWD 1.1 are just a few changes amounting to some basic fixes while the new feature is radio resource management.
The RRM module inside IWD provides the radio resource management. This module provides various radio measurements that can be requested by a WiFi access point. That commit provides more details on these different wireless radio measurements that are supported.
