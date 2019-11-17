IWD 1.1 Released For Intel's Linux Wireless Daemon
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 17 November 2019 at 12:06 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Released at the end of October was Intel's IWD 1.0 wireless daemon while hitting the web this week was version 1.1.

IWD 1.0 stabilized this wireless daemon's interfaces and made it ready for embedded and desktop use-cases as an alternative to the likes of WPA-Supplicant. With IWD 1.1 are just a few changes amounting to some basic fixes while the new feature is radio resource management.

The RRM module inside IWD provides the radio resource management. This module provides various radio measurements that can be requested by a WiFi access point. That commit provides more details on these different wireless radio measurements that are supported.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.5 Should Bring Another Power Management Improvement For Intel Ice Lake
Intel Spins Up Latest Graphics Compiler + Compute Runtime With Ice/Tiger Lake Work
The Linux Kernel Disabling HPET For Intel Coffee Lake
Intel's Linux Graphics Driver Updated For Denial Of Service + Privilege Escalation Bugs
Linux Kernel Gets Mitigations For TSX Async Abort Plus Another New Issue: iITLB Multihit
New ZombieLoad Side-Channel Attack Variant: TSX Asynchronous Abort
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Disabling HPET For Intel Coffee Lake
LinuxBoot Continues Maturing - Now Able To Boot Windows
GNU Assembler Patches Sent Out For Optimizing The Intel Jump Conditional Code Erratum
VirtualBox SF Driver Ejected From The Linux 5.4 Kernel
Benchmarks Of 10 Higher-End Intel/AMD CPUs On Ubuntu 19.10
The FreeBSD Migration To OpenZFS Is Still Looking To Be A Great Change
Arch Linux Updates Its Kernel Installation Handling
Google Chrome To Begin Marking Sites That Are Slow / Fast