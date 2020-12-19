Intel released a new version of their SPMD Program Compiler (ISPC) this weekend that brings new improvements for this compiler that supports a variant of C focused on single-program, multiple-data programming for Intel's CPU and GPU targets.
ISPC 1.15 offers the latest features for compiling the C-based SPMD language code for x86_64 CPU execution and Intel graphics of Broadwell/Gen8 and newer making use of oneAPI Level Zero. With ISPC 1.15 the new CPU targets are Tiger Lake, Ice Lake Server, Alder Lake, and Sapphire Rapids. New on the GPU side is now fully supporting Tigerlake Gen12 Xe-LP in conjunction with oneAPI Level Zero.
In addition to supporting Tiger Lake and the upcoming Intel desktop/server CPUs, ISPC 1.15 also adds new loop unroll pragmas, efficiency and performance improvements, stability fixes around SOA types, and compile-time improvements. GPU improvements with this ISPC release include support for ahead-of-time compilation using the oneAPI Level Zero binary format, initial function pointers, global atomics, double math functions, memory functions, improved address space differentiation, and initial debug support.
Windows/Linux binaries and more details on the Intel ISPC 1.15 compiler release via GitHub.
