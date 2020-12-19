Intel ISPC 1.15 Released With Support For Sapphire Rapids, Alder Lake
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 19 December 2020 at 02:13 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel released a new version of their SPMD Program Compiler (ISPC) this weekend that brings new improvements for this compiler that supports a variant of C focused on single-program, multiple-data programming for Intel's CPU and GPU targets.

ISPC 1.15 offers the latest features for compiling the C-based SPMD language code for x86_64 CPU execution and Intel graphics of Broadwell/Gen8 and newer making use of oneAPI Level Zero. With ISPC 1.15 the new CPU targets are Tiger Lake, Ice Lake Server, Alder Lake, and Sapphire Rapids. New on the GPU side is now fully supporting Tigerlake Gen12 Xe-LP in conjunction with oneAPI Level Zero.

In addition to supporting Tiger Lake and the upcoming Intel desktop/server CPUs, ISPC 1.15 also adds new loop unroll pragmas, efficiency and performance improvements, stability fixes around SOA types, and compile-time improvements. GPU improvements with this ISPC release include support for ahead-of-time compilation using the oneAPI Level Zero binary format, initial function pointers, global atomics, double math functions, memory functions, improved address space differentiation, and initial debug support.

Windows/Linux binaries and more details on the Intel ISPC 1.15 compiler release via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
The xf86-video-intel Zombie Driver Finally Flips On TearFree To Avoid Tearing
Intel Key Locker Support For The Linux Kernel Being Prepared
Linux 5.11 Brings Intel WiFi 6GHz Band Support (Wi-Fi 6E)
Intel "IGEN6" Driver Comes To Linux 5.11 For In-Band ECC (IBECC)
Intel Xe MAX Needs Two Linux Kernels For Now - Meaning You Need To Use A GPU-Accelerated VM
Intel's Newest Linux Driver Is For Radio Frequency Interference Mitigation
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Oracle Linux Looking To Attract CentOS Users Looking For Alternatives
Linux 5.10 LTS Released As One Of The Biggest Kernel Releases In A While
AMD Provides A CPU-Based HIP Implementation For When Lacking A GPU
CUPS' Founder Releases PAPPL 1.0 As Modern Printer Application Framework
Linux 5.10 Didn't Even Last 24 Hours... Linux 5.10.1 Released Due To Bugs
GTK 4.0 Toolkit Officially Released
Firefox 84 Rolling Out With WebRender By Default Appearing For Some Linux Setups
Some Of The Features You Can Expect To See With Linux 5.11: Lots From AMD, Intel