A few days back we wrote of Intel's ISPC compiler landing GPU code generation support for their UHD/Iris/Xe Graphics from Gen9 Skylake and beyond. Following that code being merged, ISPC 1.14.0 was quickly tagged.
Intel ISPC 1.14.0 was released shortly after the GPU support code landed for the Implicit SPMD Program Compiler. See more details on the GPU code landing in the aforelinked article. It's an exciting milestone and another great Intel software achievement playing into their oneAPI efforts. ISPC 1.14.0 continues offering great first-rate CPU support across all platforms. All of these open-source goodies remain open-source as one of Intel's continued strong points.
ISPC 1.14 also adds several new targets (avx2-i8x32, avx2-i16x16, avx512skx-i8x64, avx512skx-i16x32), various stability fixes, integer division performance improvements, a new ISPC run-time based on oneAPI Level Zero for GPU operations and OpenMP Runtime for CPU, and other updates.
More details on the big Intel ISPC 1.14 updates via GitHub.
