Last week Intel shipped a big update to their open-source Intel Graphics Compiler "IGC" that is used currently by their Windows driver, their Linux compute stack, and potentially their Linux graphics drivers moving ahead.
The Intel IGC 1.0.7683 update has dozens of changes including a few notable items for this routine open-source update.
Among the notable items from the IGC 1.0.7683 change-log are adding a vector combiner pass added, XeHP platform support for the Intel Graphics Analyzer (IGA), finalized the DG1 code open-sourcing for the VC back-end for vector compute, Enabling lldELF usage, and much more. Adding of the XeHP support to IGA alone was quite a big change with more than forty thousand lines of code changed.
It's a fairly hearty update for this LLVM-based graphics compiler for Intel hardware. The full list of changes for IGC 1.0.7683 can be found via the project's GitHub.
