Intel's open-source team maintaining their graphics compiler (IGC) have issued a big update this week.
While the open-source Intel Graphics Compiler sees new tagged releases every week or two, they are usually accompanied by just a handful of listed changes. When it comes to the officially listed changes of this week's IGC 1.0.7423 release, there are more than 100 listed changes! There hasn't been such a large release in recent time, especially with coming two weeks after the prior compiler release.
Many of the listed changes are low-level technical improvements to this graphics compiler, which is also used by not only their Linux driver but their Windows driver too. IGC on Linux is used by their compute stack and while we've been told this year they are looking at using the IGC compiler for their Mesa drivers, so far there has been no significant public activity on the matter.
Of the 100+ changes with the IGC 1.0.7423 milestone, there is an initial implementation of 64-bit integer division routines for the VC back-end, API support for controlling per-thread memory, preparations for officially supporting LLVM 11 (yes, LLVM 12 is the latest upstream), and a variety of different compiler tuning and optimization work.
The lengthy list of IGC 1.0.7423 changes can be found via GitHub where the public sources on the Intel Graphics Compiler continue to be hosted.
