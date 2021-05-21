Intel's IGC Graphics Compiler 1.0.7423 Brings 100+ Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 21 May 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel's open-source team maintaining their graphics compiler (IGC) have issued a big update this week.

While the open-source Intel Graphics Compiler sees new tagged releases every week or two, they are usually accompanied by just a handful of listed changes. When it comes to the officially listed changes of this week's IGC 1.0.7423 release, there are more than 100 listed changes! There hasn't been such a large release in recent time, especially with coming two weeks after the prior compiler release.

Many of the listed changes are low-level technical improvements to this graphics compiler, which is also used by not only their Linux driver but their Windows driver too. IGC on Linux is used by their compute stack and while we've been told this year they are looking at using the IGC compiler for their Mesa drivers, so far there has been no significant public activity on the matter.

Of the 100+ changes with the IGC 1.0.7423 milestone, there is an initial implementation of 64-bit integer division routines for the VC back-end, API support for controlling per-thread memory, preparations for officially supporting LLVM 11 (yes, LLVM 12 is the latest upstream), and a variety of different compiler tuning and optimization work.

The lengthy list of IGC 1.0.7423 changes can be found via GitHub where the public sources on the Intel Graphics Compiler continue to be hosted.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Alder Lake P, XeLPD Display Enablement Sent In Ahead Of Linux 5.14
Intel Working On TTM Integration For Discrete vRAM Management
Intel Seeks More Comments From Developers On Key Locker Implementation For Linux
Intel Posts Latest Linux Patches For Reporting Per-Client GPU/Media Engine Utilization
Intel Launches 11th Gen Core H-Series "Tiger Lake H"
Linux 5.13 Merges Support For Intel DG1 Graphics Platform Monitoring / Telemetry
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Story Of PipeWire & How It's Getting Ready To Handle Linux Audio + Video
Zstd 1.5 Released With Big Performance Improvements
FragAttacks: New Security Vulnerabilities Affecting WiFi Devices, 12 CVEs Issued
LibreOffice Adds A Command Popup / HUD, Inspired By Half-Decade Old Microsoft Office Feature
AMD Publishes Initial Open-Source Linux Driver Code For "Beige Goby"
OpenPrinting Now Developing Upstream CUPS, Apple Bows Out
Core Scheduling Looks Like It Will Be Ready For Linux 5.14 To Avoid Disabling SMT/HT
AMI Is Getting Involved With Open-Source Firmware Development