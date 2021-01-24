Intel Has A New Driver For Linux 5.12: Reporting Your Laptop's Hinge/Keyboard Angle
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 24 January 2021 at 06:40 AM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Intel's latest open-source Linux driver contribution is a hinge driver that is set to debut with Linux 5.12.

The "hid-sensor-custom-intel-hinge" driver is for supporting a hinge sensor found in many modern Intel laptops. This sensor is able to calculate the angle of the laptop's hinge, the screen angle, and the keyboard angle relative to the horizon/ground. I hadn't realized this sensor was all that common these days but apparently so and enough interest to Intel that they have now provided a Linux driver for exposing this hinge / keyboard / screen angle data.


This Intel hinge driver is being volleyed into the Linux kernel under the IIO positioning code. The hinge/screen/keyboard angles are then exposed to user-space should any applications which to adapt their user-interface depending upon these different laptop angles.

The Intel hinge sensor driver code amounts to about 400 lines of code and is currently queued in the staging/IIO tree ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.12 merge window.
1 Comment
Related News
More Intel Graphics Work In Linux 5.12: Gen7 Improvements, Faster Suspend/Resume
Intel oneAPI Level Zero 1.1 Headers/Loader Released
Linux 5.12 To Allow Disabling Intel Graphics Security Mitigations
Intel "Compute Walker" Support Lands For Xe HP In Linux Drivers
Pat Gelsinger Is Going Back To Intel As New CEO
Intel Sends In Another Batch Of Graphics Work For Linux 5.12 - More Display Fixes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Decides To Land NVIDIA RTX 30 "Ampere" Support In Linux 5.11
Red Hat Announces No-Cost RHEL For Small Production Environments
FreeBSD Continues Work On Ridding Its Base Of GPL-Licensed Software
Linux 5.12 Set To See Support For The Nintendo 64
Better Microsoft Surface Support Is On The Way With Linux 5.12
Corellium Posts Very Early Linux Port To Apple M1 Macs
Linux 5.10.8 Kernel Released - Finally Fixes That Btrfs Performance Regression
Wine Developers Are Working On A New Linux Kernel Sync API To Succeed ESYNC/FSYNC