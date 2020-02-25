Intel Boosts Gen7 GPU Vulkan Compute Performance By ~330% For Geekbench
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 25 February 2020 at 04:00 PM EST. 3 Comments
INTEL --
Intel's open-source "ANV" Vulkan driver for Linux doesn't see much attention for pre-Broadwell hardware but today it saw a big improvement for Vulkan compute on aging Gen7 Ivybridge/Haswell era hardware.

Jason Ekstrand, the lead developer of the Intel ANV Vulkan driver, discovered that in their driver's pipeline code the data cache functionality would end up being disabled when a shader was pulled out of the pipeline cache. For Broadwell/Gen8+ the data cache bit was being ignored but this oversight ended up having huge implications for Gen7 Intel graphics hardware (Ivybridge/Haswell) as the oldest supported by Intel's Vulkan driver.

When fixing up the Intel ANV driver to always use the data cache, the Intel Gen7 performance for Vulkan compute workloads has improved massively. Ekstrand found that the Geekbench 5 performance for the Vulkan compute test improved by 330% on Haswell GT3 hardware. Yes, 330%.

That's great news if you are comparing Geekbench scores with old Intel hardware, but keep in mind this is only for the Intel ANV Vulkan driver (not OpenGL) and Vulkan compute workloads in particular stand to benefit the most. As well, there isn't too much in the way of Vulkan software that runs nicely on aging Ivybridge / Haswell era, thus Geekbench stands out as one of the few relevant cases.


Always enabling the data cache for the Intel Vulkan Linux driver is present in Mesa 20.1 development code and is flagged for back-porting to the Mesa 20.0/19.3 stable series.
3 Comments
Related News
Intel Has Accumulated 400+ Graphics Driver Patches So Far For Linux 5.7
Intel Adds VA-API Acceleration For HEVC REXT To FFmpeg
Intel KVM Virtualization Hit By Vulnerability Over Unfinished Code
Intel Launches Cascade Lake Refresh Xeon CPUs With Better Performance-Per-Dollar
27th Time The Charm? Intel SGX Enclaves Support For Linux Revved Again
Intel Compute Runtime Adds OCLOC Multi-Device Compilation
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Announces The 200 Open-Source Projects For GSoC 2020
Mesa 20.0 Released With Big Improvements For Intel, AMD Radeon Vulkan/OpenGL
Linux 5.7 Staging Will Be ~28.7k Lines Of Code Lighter Thanks To Nuking WUSB + UWB
NVIDIA Posts Firmware Needed For Open-Source GeForce 16 Series Acceleration
LibreOffice 7 Continues Plumbing Its Vulkan Rendering Support
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Moves Ahead With Python 2 Removal - But Sticks Around For Derivatives
Android 11 Developer Preview Shows Off New 5G APIs, Security Hardening, HDMI Low-Latency
GNOME Shell + Mutter See Changes For Tracking Software Rendering, VNC To Toggle Animations