Intel open-source developers have already sent in multiple pull requests of feature work to DRM-Next that in turn will be pulled into the Linux 4.20~5.0 kernel merge window and they have one final batch of feature changes on the way.
The cut-off is quickly approaching for new feature work slated for this next kernel cycle (Linux 4.20, or renamed to Linux 5.0 if Linus Torvalds sticks to his usual versioning preference) and Intel has announced a batch of changes ready for testing ahead of issuing it as a pull request to DRM-Next.
Already for this next cycle on the Intel front has been a lot of Intel Icelake "Gen 11" graphics enablement now that their Cannonlake "Gen 10" graphics appear all squared away, PPGTT for Ivybridge/Valleyview/Haswell, and a smothering of other changes.
With this final batch of feature work is more Icelake work, including various enablement patches and DMC firmware support. Aside from the Icelake bring-up, this code also includes a workaround for 16GB DIMMs causing issues for this graphics driver on Skylake and newer, various display fixes, GuC updates, and some power management bits have also been updated. GEM memory management code clean-ups round out this work.
Those wanting to test out this latest Intel DRM driver work before it's in DRM-Next / Linux 4.20~5.0 can find the latest details on intel-gfx.
