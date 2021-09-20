Intel Posts New Linux Patches Looking To Re-Enable ENQCMD Ahead Of Sapphire Rapids
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 20 September 2021 at 04:25 PM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
While Intel is normally quite good with their new hardware support being in good shape well ahead of launch, their new code for supporting the ENQCMD functionality for the Data Streaming Accelerator (DSA) with Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" has been an exception. This summer the mainline Linux kernel disabled ENQCMD support since the code was "broken beyond repair" while now Intel engineers have sent out a new series looking to get it re-enabled.

The ENQCMD instruction (and ENQCMDS) allows atomically submitting a work descriptor to a device and part of the Data Streaming Accelerator debuting as part of next year's Sapphire Rapids processors. But the initial Linux kernel support code was in poor shape -- including insufficient protection against FPU state modification -- and led to it being disabled upstream. Intel originally upstreamed the ENQCMD work since last year.

With this set of patches, ENQCMD is looking to be re-enabled. We'll see though if the upstream kernel maintainers are happy now with the state of the code or further alterations will be required. If all goes well, the re-enabling could come for Linux 5.16 later this year -- still ahead of Sapphire Rapid's ramp in Q2.

While much of the Xeon Sapphire Rapids enablement for Linux has been completed for a while now, two other important pieces still settling down ahead of the next-gen Xeon Scalable is the Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) kernel-side support and x86 User Interrupts.
Add A Comment
Related News
The Current State Of Intel Discrete Graphics On Linux: Almost "Fully Functional"
Intel's PSH ISHTP Driver Readied On Linux For Systems Wanting To Forego A Traditional EC
Intel Talks More About Their Open-Source Vulkan Ray-Tracing Bring-Up
oneAPI Level Zero Loader v1.5 Released With VPU Driver Recognition, Multi-Driver Support
Intel Seamless Update: Intel Preparing For System Firmware Updates Without The Reboot
Intel Posts Initial Code For x86 User Interrupts On Linux - Shows Great Performance Potential
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.15 Is A Very Exciting Kernel For AMD
Multiple Games Are Now Working With RADV's Ray-Tracing Code
Intel Posts Initial Code For x86 User Interrupts On Linux - Shows Great Performance Potential
Red Hat Is Hiring So Linux Can Finally Have Good HDR Display Support
Linux Preparing To Slightly Loosen Its Spectre Defaults
Linux 5.16 To Add Quirk For The Steam Deck, Other DRM-Misc-Next Changes
Reverse Engineering, Open-Source Driver Writing Continues For Apple's M1 GPU
Linux 5.15 Raises Its GCC Compiler Version Requirement