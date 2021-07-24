Intel To Finally Remove Cannon Lake Graphics Support From Their Linux Kernel Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 24 July 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT. 3 Comments
INTEL --
Intel "Cannon Lake" processors were rare in the first place with being limited to the Core i3 8121U but given that no production SKU ever materialized with the "Gen10" graphics enabled, Intel's Linux engineers are finally moving ahead in eliminating the rest of the Cannon Lake / Gen10 graphics support code.

Last year saw Intel CNL / Gen10 support removed from their Mesa drivers while on the table now is eliminating the kernel driver support with the i915 Direct Rendering Manager driver.

Sent out on Friday night were the patches to eliminate the Cannon Lake "CNL" support from Intel's Linux kernel graphics driver, "This removes CNL completely from the driver, while trying to rename functions and macros where appropriate (usually to GLK when dealing with display or with ICL otherwise). It starts with display, which is more straightforward, and then proceed to the rest of i915."

On top of reducing their user-space Intel Mesa driver code size by nearly 11,000 lines of code, removing the Gen10 support from their kernel graphics driver lowers that size by about 1,600 lines of code. The removal is spread across 30 patches now under review for eliminating this defunct microarchitecture.
3 Comments
Related News
Intel's Cloud Hypervisor 17 Released With Continued ARM64 Work, Improved SGX
Intel Starts Bringing Up Thunder Bay Full + Prime SoC Support For Linux
Networking Support For Intel's Lunar Lake Coming With Linux 5.15
Squeezing More Performance Out Of Intel Tiger Lake Xe Graphics By Using Mesa Git
Intel Reported To Be Looking At Acquiring GlobalFoundries
Intel Posts Revised Linux Driver Patches For DG2 Graphics, Xe_HP SDV Accelerator
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Canonical Has Been Weathering The Pandemic Well: Turned A Profit, Back Above 500 Employees
Linus Torvalds Calls On Paragon To Send In The New NTFS Driver
Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" Is Very Close To Release - Now Under A Full Freeze
GNOME 41 Alpha Released With Many Desktop Changes Accumulating
PipeWire 0.3.32 Released With Numerous Fixes
NVIDIA Releases 470.57.02 Linux Driver, DLSS SDK Adds Official Linux Support
O3DE Game Engine Seeing Progress On Linux Editor
KWinFT Lands Code To Now Use WLROOTS For Wayland