Another Big Pull Of Intel DRM Updates Submitted For Linux 4.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 11 July 2018 at 12:32 AM EDT. Add A Comment
One month ago Intel was quick following the Linux 4.18 merge material to begin sending in new feature work for Linux 4.19 by means of the DRM-Next repository. They've already done a few rounds of updates while now another serving of Direct Rendering Manager patches were served up.

Sent out on Tuesday is likely their last "big pull" targeting the Linux 4.19 kernel, but Intel developer Rodrigo Vivi commented that another one or two smaller pulls are still expected in the days or week ahead to DRM-Next for 4.19.

This latest batch of work contains many fixes to the Intel driver's Panel Self Refresh (PSR) support, continued work on enabling Icelake graphics, execlist improvements, interrupt enhancements, improvements around GGTT, various display fixes, and more.

The hardware enablement of the Icelake "Gen 11" graphics continues. Icelake won't be all squared away for 4.19, which is fine as we are still waiting for Cannonlake anyhow, but Icelake has been coming along nicely. The latest Icelake code merged is a hardware fix for alpha blending, power well support, interrupt support, and the start of the DSI driver code.

The latest batch of Intel changes for DRM-Next can be found via this pull request.
