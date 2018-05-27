Coreboot Picks Up Support For Another Eight Year Old Intel Motherboard

If by chance you happen to have an Intel DG41WV motherboard, it's now supported by mainline Coreboot so you can free the system down to the BIOS.The DG41WV motherboard comes from the LGA-775 days with an Intel G41 Eaglelake chipset back when DDR3-1066 was great, motherboards topped out with 4GB of RAM, four USB 2.0 ports were suitable, and motherboard PCBs were much less fashionable. The DG41WV was a micro-ATX board and a decent choice for the times to pair with a CPU like the Core 2 Duo or Core 2 Quad.

Thanks to the work of Arthur Heymans, the DG41WV is now supported if you want a nostalgic Intel Linux experience on a system that is completely open-source. But unfortunately with the current Coreboot code the DDR3 modules can only run at 400MHz with the 533MHz mode not currently working.More details on this latest Coreboot port via this commit