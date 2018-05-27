Coreboot Picks Up Support For Another Eight Year Old Intel Motherboard
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 27 May 2018 at 12:19 AM EDT. Add A Comment
COREBOOT --
If by chance you happen to have an Intel DG41WV motherboard, it's now supported by mainline Coreboot so you can free the system down to the BIOS.

The DG41WV motherboard comes from the LGA-775 days with an Intel G41 Eaglelake chipset back when DDR3-1066 was great, motherboards topped out with 4GB of RAM, four USB 2.0 ports were suitable, and motherboard PCBs were much less fashionable. The DG41WV was a micro-ATX board and a decent choice for the times to pair with a CPU like the Core 2 Duo or Core 2 Quad.


Thanks to the work of Arthur Heymans, the DG41WV is now supported if you want a nostalgic Intel Linux experience on a system that is completely open-source. But unfortunately with the current Coreboot code the DDR3 modules can only run at 400MHz with the 533MHz mode not currently working.

More details on this latest Coreboot port via this commit.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Coreboot News
Coreboot 4.8 Released With 17 New Motherboards Supported
HP Elitebook 8770w Ported To Coreboot, But Need To Disassemble The Laptop For Flashing
Purism's Librem 15 v2 Laptop Now Supported By Mainline Coreboot
Coreboot Picks Up Support For Two Open Compute Project Boards
RISC-V SiFive Freedom Unleahsed 540 SoC / HiFive Unleashed Board Added To Coreboot
Coreboot Lands Updated ME_Cleaner, Purism TPM & Other Updates
Popular News This Week
Sony Is Working On AMD Ryzen LLVM Compiler Improvements - Possibly For The PlayStation 5
AMD Zen CPU Microcode Added To Linux-Firmware Tree, Bulldozer Updated
Git Has A New Wire Protocol Yielding Much Greater Performance
GIMP 2.10.2 Released With HEIF Image Format Support
Lubuntu 18.10 Officially Switching From LXDE To LXQt
AMD Rolls Out New Firmware For A Number Of GPUs