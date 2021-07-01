Intel Begins Bringing Up DG2 Graphics Card, Xe_HP SDV Support For Linux

Following recent reports Intel has begun seeding the Xe-HPG DG2 graphics card to developers and various reported leaks around the next-gen "DG2" graphics card, Intel's open-source Linux driver engineers have begun publishing patches for enabling the DG2 as well as the Xe_HP SDV.
This initial DG2 bring-up for Linux happens to come almost immediately following Intel getting DG1 discrete graphics acceleration working to the extent of now being able to run an accelerated desktop environment with the latest pending patches.
Sent out a short time ago were a set of 53 patches beginning to enable DG2 and Xe_HP SDV platforms. The DG2 graphics card contains Xe_HPG 12.55 graphics IP and making use of Xe_LPD v13 display IP. Xe_LPD v13 display IP is equivalent to what's coming with Alder Lake P as their next-gen display block.
Xe_HP SDV meanwhile is the software development vehicle for their next-gen accelerator card. XeHP SDV has Xe_HP 12.50 graphics IP with no display block. The Xe_HP patches go on to note that there are "a lot of extra media engines" found with this hardware -- four extra decode engines and two extra video enhancement engines.
These 53 patches sent out today are just the initial bits with further patches to come to actually make the support "truly usable" as these patches do not yet offer multi-tile support, dedicated compute engine bring-up, or other bits.
Based on the timing of this patch series, the Intel DG2 and Xe_HP SDV support should begin landing in the Linux 5.15 kernel later this year.
Add A Comment