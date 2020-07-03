Intel Compute Runtime Update Adds OpenCL + oneAPI Level Zero For DG1

Intel's open-source Compute Runtime stack for providing OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero support for their graphics hardware has now rolled out support for the DG1 Xe discrete graphics card.
Building off the DG1 support that has materialized for the Linux kernel and other components, most recently the IGC graphics compiler now supporting DG1, today's release of the Intel Compute Runtime has DG1 support in place.
Like with the other components, with this first Intel discrete graphics card building off the existing Gen12 support, the bring-up isn't too dramatic given the Tiger Lake support has been maturing for many months in the open-source/Linux space.
Intel Compute Runtime 20.26.17199 brings the initial OpenCL and Level Zero support, assuming the rest of your stack is ready with DG1 support. Gen12 with Compute Runtime exposes early support for OpenCL 3.0 and Level Zero 0.8.
Sadly, the Intel Compute Runtime continues only exposing OpenCL 3.0 support for Gen12 graphics and everything older still on OpenCL 3.0. OpenCL 3.0 should be supportable on all OpenCL 2.1 hardware but for reasons unknown Intel hasn't yet offered this CL 3.0 for the prior generations.
More details on today's Compute Runtime update for Linux and Windows via GitHub.
