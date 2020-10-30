Intel Compute-Runtime 20.43.18277 is out this morning as the latest version of the company's open-source graphics compute stack for HD/UHD/Iris/Xe Graphics on Linux with OpenCL and oneAPI Level Zero support.
It was the previous Compute-Runtime release two weeks back that brought OpenCL 3.0 for Broadwell through Ice Lake with Gen12/Tigerlake having already seen CL 3.0 support as a new platform. That OpenCL 3.0 support is in good shape with this latest release and the stack remains at a "pre-release" level for its oneAPI Level Zero 1.0 support.
Making today's Compute-Runtime notable is that it has the initial Alder Lake S compute support. The Alder Lake S support builds off the existing Gen12 code paths and thus is already at OpenCL 3.0 and oneAPI Level Zero 1.0 feature levels. The changes aren't all that invasive given the code re-use and should be roughly at parity already to Tiger Lake and Rocket Lake.
The 20.43.18277 release today also has updated Intel Graphics Compiler (IGC) code and an updated L0 (Level Zero) loader. The updated IGC in this release doesn't bring many changes but rather another routine, timed update.
