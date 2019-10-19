Intel's Cloud Hypervisor 0.3 Adds Block Device Offloading, Paravirtualized IOMMU
19 October 2019
Intel developers have been working on the Cloud Hypervisor that is written in Rust and built atop KVM as an open-source VMM designed for running modern cloud workloads while being focused on just supporting modern software/interfaces and relying upon para-virtualized (VirtIO) devices without legacy support. This week marked a new release of this forward-looking KVM-based hypervisor solution.

With the release of the Intel Cloud Hypervisor 0.3 there is now block device offloading support, a network device back-end based on vhost-user-net, virtual sockets support using Firecracker, an HTTP-based API, memory-mapped VirtIO transport support, para-virtualized IOMMU abilities, Ubuntu 19.10 support, and large memory guest support.

More details on the Intel Cloud Hypervisor 0.3 release via GitHub.
