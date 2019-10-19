Intel developers have been working on the Cloud Hypervisor that is written in Rust and built atop KVM as an open-source VMM designed for running modern cloud workloads while being focused on just supporting modern software/interfaces and relying upon para-virtualized (VirtIO) devices without legacy support. This week marked a new release of this forward-looking KVM-based hypervisor solution.
With the release of the Intel Cloud Hypervisor 0.3 there is now block device offloading support, a network device back-end based on vhost-user-net, virtual sockets support using Firecracker, an HTTP-based API, memory-mapped VirtIO transport support, para-virtualized IOMMU abilities, Ubuntu 19.10 support, and large memory guest support.
More details on the Intel Cloud Hypervisor 0.3 release via GitHub.
